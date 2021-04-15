Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Cowen

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $302.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $862.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total value of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

