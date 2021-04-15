Fantom Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $85.45 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.11 or 0.00738661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.81 or 0.06260129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033418 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

