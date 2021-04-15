Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 570 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.68. 19,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,263. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.23. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

