Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8.34 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.91. 29,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -646.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

