Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.62. 391,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,748,031. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

