Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 13,360 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

