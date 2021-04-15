Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $134,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 203.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.37. 39,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $139.33 and a 52 week high of $230.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

