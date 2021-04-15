Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 1,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. 174,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.