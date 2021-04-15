Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 250 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.36.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.67. 327,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

