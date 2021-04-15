Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Farmmi were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmmi by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Farmmi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

