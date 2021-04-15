FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,523 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.70. The company has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

