FDx Advisors Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,447 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.