FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 32,567 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,567 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.