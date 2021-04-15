FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 41,303 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,303 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $57.32 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $242.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.