FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.31% of FFBW worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $11.18 on Thursday. FFBW has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

