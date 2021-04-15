Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,113,700 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 2,103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.6 days.

Fibra UNO stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (ÂFibra UNOÂ) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO AdministraciÃ³n, SA de CV, (the ÂTrustorÂ) and Deutsche Bank MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, DivisiÃ³n Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (ÂDeutsche Bank MÃ©xicoÂ) as Trustee Institution.

