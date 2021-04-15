FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Cut to $56.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 190.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,040. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

