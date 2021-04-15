Financial Analysis: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) versus Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Kite Realty Group Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 9.50 $141.04 million $1.11 30.90 Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 5.25 -$530,000.00 $1.66 11.80

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 36.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 4 7 0 2.64 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 4 5 0 2.56

American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.71%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 25.13%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 11.72% 2.23% 1.47% Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21%

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

