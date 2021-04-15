First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,149. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

