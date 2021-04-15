First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $27,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 2,247,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,623,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 251,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.