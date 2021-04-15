First Bank & Trust Increases Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 62.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.45, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

