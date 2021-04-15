First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 261.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 159,711 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 29.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.05. 222,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,386,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03. The company has a market cap of $318.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

