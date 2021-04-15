First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

MRK stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.14. 314,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

