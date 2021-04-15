First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 127 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.65. 1,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,916. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $237.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

