First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,867 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $17.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $495.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.42 and its 200-day moving average is $472.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.36 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

