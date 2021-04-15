First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,980 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,706,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 61,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,871.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

