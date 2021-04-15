First Hawaiian Bank Has $593,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

ALL stock opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.