First Hawaiian Bank Has $624,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.04. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.