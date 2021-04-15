First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $513,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $1,119,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

