First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $652,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Mastercard by 11.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,589,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,508. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

