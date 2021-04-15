First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 1,737 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Target were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $1,582,173 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

