First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

