First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TSE FN opened at C$48.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.10 and a 52 week high of C$52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1415566 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

