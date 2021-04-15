First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

NYSE:FRC opened at $173.11 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.35.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

