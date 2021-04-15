First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $173.11 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $92.13 and a 52 week high of $180.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.