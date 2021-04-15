First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCA opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

