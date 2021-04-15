First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the March 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.06% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

