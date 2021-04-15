First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Moneywise Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 2.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,725,000 after purchasing an additional 324,281 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,285,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,370,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 577.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 244,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 142,397 shares during the period.

FMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. 170,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,506. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

