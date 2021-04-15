First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.93

Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.93 and traded as high as $17.38. First United shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 13,249 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Patricia Milon bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,415.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,535 shares of company stock valued at $49,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First United by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First United during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First United by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First United by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First United during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.