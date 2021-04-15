FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FGROY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.72. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

