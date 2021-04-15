Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 5th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,066,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 4.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $365,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $722,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $594,904,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.09. 22,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,119. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $126.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

