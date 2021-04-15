Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,183 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 754,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

