Flowchain Trading 193.9% Higher This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $77,668.13 and $136.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 193.9% higher against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for $0.0881 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.58 or 0.00741559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037844 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.