FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLIDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Shares of FLIDY opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.