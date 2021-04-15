Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIAAY remained flat at $$11.36 during midday trading on Thursday. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.26 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.