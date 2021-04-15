FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 21,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 154.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $2,163,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 14,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,372. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.14. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

