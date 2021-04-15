FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Petros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTPI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. 39.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.12. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.35.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues. The company operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. It focuses on erectile dysfunction, peyronie's disease, endothelial dysfunction, and prostate cancer; and hormone health, and products enhancing overall health and wellness in men.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.