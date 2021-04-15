FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,601 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.