FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 6,013 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WHF opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $335.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

