FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

